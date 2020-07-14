Pun aside, Tsushima does often feel like a lost entry from Ubisoft’s open world stealth series, albeit one from the beginning of the previous decade. It even has its own version of towers, for crying out loud.

It does try to remove the usual open world clutter by having an unsubtle wind guide you to your objective instead of waypoints, while speaking to people might alert you to points of interest that appear on the world map. But it’s an indecisive approach, where sometimes the lack of navigation has you running around lost, while in another instance the wind blows aggressively against you when you deviate just slightly off course.

Between the main objective, you’ll discover secrets, liberate villages, and more interestingly help allies in their own tales, many which run in parallel to the campaign. Yet the missions themselves are rigidly linear in design.

This is most apparent when you’re surveying an enemy encampment, which initially seems like it’s going to give you multiple options only for it to fall to one set solution. Traversal feels straight out of an Uncharted game, where climbing cliffs or using a grapple hook have obvious prescribed paths - hardly what you’d expect in an open world game.

Worse are the hackneyed stealth mechanics, which you’ll find yourself using just to alleviate from overwhelming combat situations. Yet even though you’re supposed to be able to mix up samurai and ghost playstyles, you’re also frequently forced into stealth situations with insta-fail penalties. And in the year of our Lord 2020, why are there still tailing missions?