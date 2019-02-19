If you’re familiar with Far Cry 5, then you’ll be very familiar with New Dawn’s Hope County, as it’s largely the exact same map. However, after that aforementioned nuclear blast (yes, the ending of Far Cry 5 was very weird. Don’t ask), things are looking a little more… fluorescent.

The once-irradiated world is reclaimed by nature, but for some reason nature has been put in the wash with a tie-dye shirt, and now everything is a garish pastel blue, green, pink or orange. It’s a look alright.

Even the animals are affected. Ever wanted to do battle with a fauna that looks like it was stripped straight out of a No Man’s Sky comedy compilation video? Then look no further. Especially when there’s a multicoloured turkey standing in front of you.

Gaudy foliage and laughable wildlife aside, there’s a new threat in Hope County - the Highwaymen. Think Mad Max extras in 90s-WWF legends The Legion Of Doom cosplay, and you’ll get the picture.

They’re led by a vicious pair of female twins, Mickey And Lou, whose appearances in cut-scenes are some of the game’s real highlights - excellent voice acting and a real sense of menace put these two on a par with Far Cry 3’s infamous Vaas Montenegro.

As you might expect, it’s your job to stop them, by gathering a small army of rebels, clearing outposts, and blasting as many shirtless vagrants into the ether as physically possible. Along the way, you’ll team up with various right-minded allies who’ll join your cause once you carry out a simple loyalty mission or two, and they’ll even fight side by side with you.

It’s the same system you may be used to from Far Cry 5, but it still adds some depth and character to the world.