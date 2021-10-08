Remember how Far Cry 3 had you skulking around in shrubbery, cobbling together a new quiver out of animal hide and carefully picking off enemies one by one in fear of getting found out? Well, Far Cry 6 is slightly like that. In fact, it’s a lot like the older Far Cries in almost every way – but it’s also…well it’s also absolutely insane.

Within an hour, you’re given a giant metal backpack called a Supremo, which is effectively a portable airstrike. That you shoot from your own back. There are lots of variations – one sets fire to everything and everyone around it while propelling you skywards, for example. And to upgrade them, you need to find uranium, which the enemies seem to be holding on to for some never-quite-explained reason.

This means that while Far Cry 6 is absolutely more of the same, it’s also very much of the ‘more-is-more’ school of thought. Stealth is in there, as mentioned earlier, but you might as well accept that if a game gives you an airstrike backpack and a giant flamethrower within its first 90 minutes, it is perhaps ‘gently’ encouraging you to lose your mind and kill everything in sight. Far Cry vets might not click with this new commitment to chaos, but in truth, how many bushes can one series expect you to hide in?