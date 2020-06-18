Developer V1 Interactive is a modest-sized team compared to the big-budget studios behind Call of Duty or Destiny. Not that you’d know it, given how Disintegration’s world is beautiful and varied in scope across its 12-mission single-player campaign completed with well-directed cinematic cutscenes.

It’s got a decent premise as well, set in a future where most of humanity has ‘integrated', a process of transferring their brain into robotic armatures. It’s supposedly a temporary survival measure, except a sinister robot superpower is plotting this to be the future of humanity.

As a band of integrated outlaws, your job is to lead a resistance in the fight to ‘reboot’ humanity. You’ll journey through forests and mountains to scrap yards and futuristic cityscapes, all teeming with evil red-eyed robots that come in various guises and sizes.

The maps are wide spaces so you can easily be flanked by enemies from multiple sides so combat does require more tactics than simply going guns blazing. For that matter, you spend the whole game piloting a gravcycle, a kind of hoverbike with the lumbering weight and speed of a tank.

It packs some decent firepower with up to two different guns but you’re encouraged to float above the action in a bird’s eye view so you can command your AI crew to do the fighting for you, while you swoop in for the occasional shots.