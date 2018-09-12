Destiny has enjoyed something of a rough ride in the four years since the first game’s release.

The franchise has been a standard bearer for the concept of “games as a service” – titles that offer regularly refreshed challenges and updated content in order to keep people playing regularly (and paying regularly) for a long period of time – and at times developer Bungie and publisher Activision have struggled to find the right balance.

Should you cater for the reddit-dwelling hardcore fans who want to play for several hours every day, or the casual gamer who’s only got time for a few hours a week? Every time Bungie seems to find the sweet spot, something seemingly changes – or some needless misstep is made – that upsets the apple cart again.

Destiny 2 delighted everybody at launch, garnering great reviews, but soon after it became clear that Bungie’s attempts to cater to the casual crowd had left the rest of us with nothing worthwhile to do after a few weeks. Throw in a very lacklustre first DLC in the form of The Curse of Osiris, and the game looked to be in jeopardy.

Since then, Bungie seems to have made a concerted effort to win back players, delivering a decent (if rather unspectacular) second DLC, a major reworking of Destiny 2’s nuts and bolts and now Forsaken, a major expansion DLC that adds a ton of new stuff to do. We’ve spent a week or so with Forsaken, and here’s how it’s faring.

Note: As Forsaken’s raid and associated high-level activities are yet to be unlocked, we’re calling this a review-in-progress for now. In our experience, it’s difficult to accurately rate any Destiny release until a few weeks after launch, as it’s only then that its value as a “game as service” (or lack thereof) will become clear. Check back at a later date for a more definitive rating.