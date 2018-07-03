The concrete jungles of New York. The everglades of Miami. The arid deserts of Arizona and the mountains of Colorado. It’s all there to explore, in miniature scale.

It’ll take you the best part of an hour to drive across the whole thing, with day rolling into night as you drive and weather fronts rolling in to blast you with rain and snow.

There are a few inconsistencies, like the indestructible trees and oddly arctic conditions in locations you wouldn’t expect to see them, but fans of Americana will appreciate the whistle-stop tour.

Away from the picture postcard locations, though, the world feels a bit... empty. Sure, people fill the sidewalks, cars pootle along the roads, and streets are filled with shops and restaurants, but the races and events you’re searching for are few and far between.

The first game saw you dipping toes along the East Coast, then slowly easing your way inland towards middle America and beyond. But here? As soon as the chequered flag has been waved on your first race in California, the next one pops up… in New York.

There’s no sense of connection between races and events, with the map only truly filling up once you’ve made serious story progression. It’s just encouraging you to start your events from the menus, rather than driving between each one and exploring the continent along the way.