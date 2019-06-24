The core of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled experience comes from its surprisingly deep Adventure mode. It’s a jaunt through 17 of the game’s 31 tracks (the rest are from the less-loved PS2 sequel Crash Nitro Kart), with a pseudo open world to scoot around in between races. I

It’s a direct lift from Diddy Kong Racing, if you’re old enough to remember that N64 Rare classic, but it feels like a breath of fresh air these days, especially when Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has no real campaign to speak of.

This is a project fueled by nostalgia (and nitro), though, so be warned: Crash is no longer for the kids. The Adventure mode is excruciatingly difficult from the get-go, with progress only made when you win each race outright. Given the crafty and malicious AI who’ll happily blast you with a well-timed missile just as you’re mere centimeters from the finish line, expect a few twisted DualShock 4s and more ‘select’ utterances as you grind through to the later stages.

If you’ve got the patience, this is a beautiful recreation of the original’s Adventure, now with the ability to change characters throughout, and a tonne of customisation options to give you a sense of reward when you’ve just finished 2nd for the 17th time in a row.