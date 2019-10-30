Of course, most will come to Modern Warfare for multiplayer, and likely won’t be disappointed. This is a throwback of sorts after Black Ops’ introduction of hero characters and special abilities, but it doesn’t necessarily feel old-fashioned. Instead, traditional modes like TDM and Domination feel fine-tuned, and the pure gun-on-gun action is more satisfying than it’s ever been (providing you’re the one getting the kill, of course).

Scorestreaks have been reigned in, and replaced by the old-school killstreaks, meaning high-skill players can completely dominate a game from above while camping under a table, but if you’re in the market for some 2009-style CoD with 2019 production values, you’re in luck.

Joining standard multiplayer are a pair of new modes - Gunfight and Ground War. The former, a 2-on-2, single-spawn deathmatch is about as pure a CoD multiplayer experience as you could hope for. Both teams start at opposite sides of the map, with the same randomly selected loadouts, and the first team to kill the other wins. Get 6 wins, and you’re the victor. It’s tense, tactical, and most importantly, feels fair.

Ground War, is a bit of a mess. A thrilling mess, but still a mess. Essentially, it’s Battlefield’s conquest without the destructibility. Large teams face off in large environments, vehicles are buzzing around everywhere, and you have to try and survive longer than 3 seconds while getting shot at from all angles. Good luck, soldier.

The lack of Battle Royale this year brings questions too - will Activision pull out Blackout and make it standalone Free To Play? Or will they just wait for Blackout 2 in Treyarch’s game next year?

And interesting time for the ever-shifting CoD multiplayer landscape.