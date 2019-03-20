The X-T30 has the same 26.1MP APS-C sensor and quad-core X Processor 4 as the X-T3, and it’s capable of similar photographic feats: there’s a huge ISO range of 160 to 12800 (or 80 to 51200 in extended mode), plus the ability to shoot continuously with zero blackout at extremely high speeds – up to 30fps with electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop, or 20fps uncropped.

The buffer when rattling off shots this fast does fill more quickly than the X-T3 though; at 30fps, you won’t even be able to shoot an entire second’s worth of images before you’re bottlenecked. That’s perhaps a consequence of the X-T30 having a single SD card slot as opposed to the X-T3’s two.

The camera also retains the X-T3’s superb phase detection autofocus system, with 99% of the sensor covered by AF points. That means it can even lock onto subjects squeezed into the corner of the frame; it does so accurately and quickly, even in less than ideal lighting conditions.

There’s face and eye detection on board, as well as a highly customisable AF tracking system, and these work well. JPEGs straight from the camera, of which we’ve posted a few examples here, look richly detailed and sharp, even when you nudge into the higher ISO settings. The 51200 highest ISO is very noisy, but you can certainly use 6400 and even 12800 and end up with shots that aren’t overly noisy – so this camera is pretty impressive in low light for an APS-C model, as long as you’re fairly careful with the aperture setting.

There’s no in-body image stabilisation, but many of Fujifilm’s lenses come with OIS. Images don’t demonstrate a massive amount of dynamic range off the bat, but that’s something you can work around (especially if you shoot in RAW) and in general we think they look natural, clean and sharp. This being a Fujifilm camera, you get access to the company’s excellent film simulation modes – essentially expertly-tweaked filters that invest your photos with the look of different types of classic colour and monochrome analogue film. There are 16 in all here, if you count the sub modes, and even if you’re addicted to editing your own photos they’re worth a try.