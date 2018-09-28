Fujifilm X-T3

Anyone who’s ever used an X-T1 or X-T2 will feel instantly at home with the new camera. Physically, it’s only slightly different from its predecessors – a bit taller and wider with a slightly smaller grip, but essentially the same form.

It’s like seeing an old friend who’s spent the summer doing triathlons in California and returns sculpted and bronzed but still recognisable. That’s a good thing, by the way, because it’s probably one of, if not - the best-designed camera.

Those hipster-retro style hasn’t yet outstayed its welcome, and while the prominent dials on top certainly add to its visual appeal, they also make it a supremely nice camera to shoot with – and that’s ultimately more important.

The three main dials – ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation – have been made bigger and easier to turn, and there’s now more separation between them and the secondary dials that sit handily below the first two.

There are oodles of buttons and wheels, too – another 17 in addition to those five main dials – and virtually all of them are customisable. Aperture, meanwhile, is almost always set on the lens itself. The net effect is to ensure you hardly ever need to delve into the menus to make any changes, which can only be a good thing.

The other noticeable physical change is that the viewfinder prism is a little bigger and more prominent. This is theoretically gives you a little more room to shoot without your nose constantly pressing against the touchscreen, but I did still find myself inadvertently changing settings and focus point via my hooter.

My advice is to leave the touchscreen option switched off if you’re shooting via the EVF. Or chop a bit of my nose off?

The EVF itself is a joy to use: the best on any mirrorless camera. The resolution has been bumped up to 3.69 million dots (from 2.36 million on the X-T2) and although the magnification has dropped a tiny bit – from 0.77x to 0.75x – the extra sharpness makes far more of a difference in use. Make no mistake, looking at this 0.5in screen is in many ways better than using an old-school DSLR-style optical viewfinder in this reviewer's opinion.

The LCD screen has the same resolution as the one on the X-T2 – 1040-k dots spread over 3 inches – but this time it’s touch-enabled as on the smaller X-T20 and larger X-H1. The touch interface is restricted to certain functions: you can use it to set autofocus points or take shots, and to change certain other settings via the ‘Q’ menu, but it won’t work in the main menu. This is fine, though, because the menus are easy enough to navigate, and most fingers would find the options too small to easily select.

Using touch for shooting works well: it’s fast and accurate and gives you another option if you’re shooting in awkward situations where holding the camera up to the eye isn’t practical. The screen can also twist out in several dimensions as on the X-H1, but unlike on the new X-T100 it won’t flip all the way up so you can use it for selfies. Not that we’d encourage such behaviour anyway. Still, while it may not be the most flexible one out there, it has enough different contortions to give you an extra option or too in the field.

You get two SD card slots on the right-hand side, as on most other premium X-Series cameras, and can easily set these to shoot sequentially, or to use one slot as a backup for the other, or one for JPEGs and one for RAW images. It’s all very sensible. Elsewhere, the weatherproofing and overall build is still top-notch: the X-T3 feels solid without being too heavy, and all of the various covers and slots shut nicely and give you confidence that it won’t throw a wobbly in the rain.

My only minor gripe is that the textured body feels a little more plasticky and less like rubber. On top there’s a hot-shoe slot, into which you can slot an external flash – there’s none built-in. Fuji supplies the little EF-X8 unit with the X-T3 and this will satisfy most users, but as I know from past experience with the X-T1 and X-T2, it can be a pain remembering to take it out with you.

The little plastic cover that hides the hot-shoe when not in use is also incredibly easy to lose. Then again, the X-T3’s low-light capabilities are such that you won’t need a flash all that often.