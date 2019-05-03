The trade off for schlepping around a medium format camera is that the camera is large by default. There's no getting around that.

And I’m not going to waste any time trying to convince you that this is a small camera by any means - because it’s not - but crucially, it is smaller than the GFX 50S. It uses a fairly boxy, rangefinder type design - think a Fujifilm XPro type camera, but on steroids, and while you’re obviously not going to fit this into your jeans pocket or a clutch bag, it’s not really any bigger overall than a full-frame DSLR.

There are downsides to making the body smaller - first of all you have to live with a reduced grip. It’s still, well, grippy enough, but if you pair the GFX 50R with some of the larger GF zoom lenses, it can feel a little unbalanced. Sticking with the small(er) primes makes a lot of sense for that reason. It also means that there aren’t quite so many buttons and dials present here as we saw on the GFX 50S, plus there’s also no top-plate LCD screen for quickly judging your camera settings. However, we’ll happily take all this for a camera which is not quite such a monster but promises the same image quality as its beefier brother.

Speaking of those dials and buttons, there’s still a fair few to get your mitts on. There’s a shutter speed dial on the top plate, plus an exposure compensation dial. The ISO dial has been sacrificed to save space, but you can access ISO directly via one of the customisable buttons, so it’s not that big a deal.

Other settings can be speedily reached via the quick menu accessed via the Q button on the rear thumb grip. This is something we’re used to seeing across all Fuji X and GFX series cameras and can also be customised to meet your own personal tastes and preferences.

Unlike the GFX 50S, the 50R has a viewfinder directly built into the body - over on the left hand side as befits its rangefinder style. It’s got the same resolution as the 50S’ viewfinder which slotted into the hotshoe, but the magnification is not quite as good. You might notice a difference if you’re shooting with the two cameras side by side, but that doesn’t feel like a very common situation. Otherwise, it’s a pretty nifty device that displays a bright and clear view of the scene.

There’s also a tilting touch-sensitive 3.2-inch screen. It’s the same in terms of size and resolution as the GFX 50S holds, but the third tilting mechanism (giving you better flexibility for portrait-format shooting) is a casualty of making this camera cheaper than the 50S - there needs to be reason to still purchase the more expensive model, after all.