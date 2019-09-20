The huge sensor and its 102MP resolution give the GFX100 qualities you won’t find on APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras.

For starters, the physical size of the sensor makes it easier to achieve a shallow depth of field, even in situations where other cameras would render pretty much the entire scene in sharp focus. Slap on a fast lens (I was sent, among others, Fujifilm’s 63mm f/2.8) and you can take fantastic portraits with lovely bokeh, at distances you couldn’t on a camera with a smaller sensor.

A large sensor usually means improved low-light performance too, but the sensor’s pixels are extremely tiny here (a consequence of having to fit over 100 million of them in a 43.8 x 32.9mm space) and their light-gathering abilities aren’t notably stellar. In short: the GFX100 does a decent job in dim conditions, but it’s not really designed with that kind of work in mind.

What it does superbly. when used in good lighting conditions, is detail. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever used a camera that resolves this much detail – just take a look at the 100 percent crops of the cat’s eye and flower in our sample images to see what’s available. This incredible resolution means you can create prints of enormous, wall-filling sizes from the shots, or alternatively crop images down and still maintain a greater level of detail than most other cameras deliver before cropping.

You also get great colour, contrast and the rest from the JPEGs, with the ability to use Fujifilm’s excellent “film simulation” modes to give your images the look you’re after straight from the camera. And of course you can shoot in RAW if you want maximum editing capabilities after the fact – just be aware that most photos will be well over 100MB each.

Finally, we should mention the video, which is fine. It’s definitely a stills camera first, but its 4K and 1080p options do produce sharp, detailed and smooth results (there’s some rolling shutter evident – as you might expect given the sensor’s size), and if you want to shoot occasional movies alongside your photos there’s not much to moan about here.