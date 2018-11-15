Old school watch brand Fossil announced the latest addition to its line of wearables last week: the Fossil Sport.

Appearing almost identical in appearance to its slightly younger sibling, the Explorist (which was unveiled at IFA in September this year) the Sport boasts a modified design alongside a much bigger internal feature: it’s based on the brand new Qualcomm Wear 3100 processor.

This is said to be a much more efficient chip, offering any smartwatches that feature it a better level of performance while using less power - something that should result in an extended battery life.

We've spent time staring at the Fossil Sport's face at a launch event in Amsterdam to get an idea of how well the chip affects real life performance and if the watch lives up to its promises.

Here are our initial thoughts...