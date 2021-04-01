Xbox Game Pass: 25 titles you should be playing

An absolute steal, starting at just £7.99 a month (and a piffling £1 for the first month), Xbox Game Pass is essentially Microsoft’s video game version of Netflix: you get access to scores of Xbox and/or PC titles for a flat subscription fee.

With hundreds of titles on offer deciding what to download first can be a bit of a head-scratcher. Dozens of new titles have been added only recently, thanks to the addition of EA Play and almost the entire Bethesda library. Do you go with a GPU-straining triple-A blockbuster or opt for an innovative indie title? We’ve picked our must-play favourites from the available selection to get you started.

