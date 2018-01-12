WTF is MicroLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained

The TV industry loves jargon almost as much as it likes tempting you into bankruptcy with spectacular new sets.

Sure enough, just when we thought we knew our nits from our pixels, Samsung used CES 2018 to announce a new tech to keep us on our toes.

MicroLED is the new tech behind the company’s impressive 146in modular TV prototype, “The Wall”, and is promising to improve on traditional LCD TVs by offering increased brightness, better contrast and improved colour saturation.

It’s got a few tricks up its sleeve to show OLED a thing or two. But what the hell is it, how does it do it and when can you get your hands on it? We’re so glad you asked…