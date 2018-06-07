WTF is Apple's USDZ?

Apple and Pixar share some common origins: it was Steve Jobs himself who helped guide both companies into the absolute giants that they are today.

Now they are properly in cahoots with yesterday's announcement of iOS 12 at Apple's WWDC 2018 conference. And no, Pixar isn't making exclusive movies for Apple devices. Instead, the two companies have collaborated on a new open file format for augmented reality called USDZ.

Why is that remotely interesting? Well, this format will make it easy for data to be shared between apps and devices, allowing augmented reality to become a much more useful part of our everyday lives. Curious what it's all about? Here's what USDZ is and why you should actually care.