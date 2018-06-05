Why Dolby Atmos is about to make Apple TV even better

A good movie experience comes down to two things – great pictures and awesome sound. With 4K and HDR handling the former pretty darn well, it's down to 3D audio formats such as Dolby Atmos to make sure the sound side is up to scratch.

You might have heard of Dolby Atmos in cinemas, but the format is arguably making more moves at home now, thanks to an ever-increasing number of Blu-ray discs arriving with Atmos built in. But perhaps more importantly, it's also making big moves with streaming.

Apple just announced support for the format within iTunes at WWDC 2018, which will be accessible via Apple TV 4K. With Netflix on board with the format too, it’s swiftly becoming an absolute must-have in your home-cinema setup.

But what is it, exactly, and how do you get it? Read on for all the details you need.