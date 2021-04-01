What is Nothing? And should you care?

Aside from that one picture of an unnamed, possibly non-existent Nothing pair of earphones, all we have to work on so far are the titbits of info Carl Pei has dropped in various interviews with big tech publications, one important partnership and an acquisition.

Nothing products will, for the moment at least, be designed in part by Teenage Engineering. Put aside images of a bunch of teenagers, possibly with ASBOs, granted a chance to work as product designers.

Teenage Engineering is a Swedish electronics company that made the OP-1, a £1099 portable synthesiser released in 2011. It is elegant, looks cool, can be used as a portable studio and is still sold today. At £1099, a decade after its launch. It's not even much cheaper second-hand on eBay, which speaks volumes about its desirability.

More recent products tell us a little more about why Nothing got involved with Teenage Engineering. The 2020 Teenage Engineering OB-4 is a large wireless speaker with up to 72 hour battery life and a built-in recorder that lets you rewind any audio sent to the thing as if you're playing off an old fashioned audio cassette.

Teenage Engineering worked with IKEA on its Frekvens wireless speaker, a blocky brick that proved not all of its products have to be unnervingly expensive. It's cheap, and it sounds alright.

The Pocket Operator series perhaps exemplifies the Teenage Engineering appeal best, though. It's a range of AA battery-powered music sequencers, samplers and synthesisers. They look like pocket calculators with a screen bearing retro candy screen graphics borrowed from one of those dreadful Tiger Electronics handheld consoles from the 90s.

Teenage Engineering's Pocket Operators are anything but dreadful. They're fun noodling devices for the tech inclined musician. But they seem just as likely to end up on the shelf of a 35 year-old tech geek, covering dust next to some retro game consoles, the buyer having discovered sequencing a masterpiece isn't quite as simple as pressing a few buttons.

It’s nerdy utility wrapped up in garb you can sell with an image on a website, or a video on YouTube/TikTok.

The company's founder Jesper Kouthoofd is now Nothing's Creative Lead, and Teenage Engineering Head of Design Tom Howard is Nothing's…. Head of Design.