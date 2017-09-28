Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 25 best Nintendo games of all time

Nintendo might be the single greatest game developer of all time, so attempting to whittle down a list of its 25 top creations created some heated moments among the Stuff staff. Or at least some heated debates in Slack.

Ultimately, we realised that while we had lots of common favourites from across the years, we also each had some personal picks that had to fall by the wayside – our apologies to GBA import gem Rhythm Tengoku.

And since our list also allows third-party games that were exclusive to a Nintendo console at launch, we had some very tricky decisions to make. But we got there, and we're proud of this big, diverse list of undoubtedly brilliant games. Without further ado, these are our 25 favourite Nintendo console and handheld exclusives up till now.