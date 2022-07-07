Stuff’s August issue is on sale now – includes extra laptop buying guide!

Without significant new consoles hitting the streets in 2022, it’s time to upgrade what you’ve got instead – so the August issue of Stuff magazine boasts a mighty selection of accessories for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (whether you’ve got one of the newer models or something slightly older).

We’ve also looked at add-ons for PC and mobile gaming. And to top it off, we’ve got a bumper selection of upcoming games for each platform – some crackers await as we move into the later part

Mobile gamers will no doubt be interested in our review of the Asus ROG Phone 6, while the game reviews this issue are pretty tasty too, with in-depth looks at the Sonic Origins collection and the excellent Mario Strikers.

Elsewhere we’ve reviewed Sony’s latest in-ears, the LinkBuds S and checked out the Honor Magic4 Pro, plus there’s a guide to the finest summer shades. We’ve also reminisced over our favourite ever iPods now that Apple’s music player has been put out to pasture.

Hot Stuff covers some brilliant new products including Apple’s latest MacBook Air, while the laptop theme continues with a whole extra section featuring notebook selections for every budget and need – from bargain Chromebooks to gaming powerhouses and premium performance lapwarmers.