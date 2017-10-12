Stuff Picks: Watches

Modern day folk don't tend to value watches as much as previous generations; tech adavanced seemingly without need for a blocky clock strapped to your wrist.

Well frankly, that's a shame. Sure, a quick glance at a smartphone can tell you the time, but a proper watch offers so much more.

Like what? Well, a watch can also be a fashion statement, something to sit handsomely bside your suit sleeve and mark you out as a stylish high flier (so we're told; we wouldn't know, personally). And increasingly, it can also serve a techie purpose all of its own; a sort of mini-computer on your wrist, perfect for checking messages when you're not supposed to. Some will even tell you the time in two different zones simultaneously.

Anyway, the upshot is that we love watches here at Stuff. So here's are our selection of the best ones we've seen recently.