Stuff Meets: Zane Lowe

What excites me about spatial audio and Apple Music is that it feels like it’s the start of something

Apart from obviously how it sounds and the creative possibilities, what was really happening when it was being launched in the summer was that it was being put in the hands of the creators. We [Apple] were saying: “this thing evolves with you, it comes to life based on the amount of investment, time and energy you put into it, and you will show us as music fans what’s possible”. It all comes down to the relationship between the mix engineer and the artist, and it’s off to a really great start.

I envision music being created with spatial audio in mind

I’m so dedicated to the idea that what's interesting here is creating within, as opposed to applying something after the fact. If you create with spatial audio in mind, where do you take it? How does it affect the way that you put the notes and the ideas together? In 5-10 years you’re going to have new artists that are just born into spatial, and they’re immediately absorbing that information. But right now we’re on this road and it’s been really exciting to hear new mixes come in and sound really good.

I think it has huge potential in the club scene, too

The really forward-thinking electronic music producers are hopefully eventually going to find a way to work in this space while keeping that really driving, linear dance music experience that you feel in your chest. A lot of this music is listened to in contained spaces with incredible sound systems, and of course it’s great that we all have it in our headphones, but imagine going to a club and being able to experience new from someone like Dirty South in a whole new sound.