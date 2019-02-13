Sony Wena Wrist Pro vs Sony Wena Wrist Active: which one should you buy?

If you identify as a ‘proper watch' person, you may have found yourself feeling conflicted in recent years.

On the one hand, the Breitling you got for your 30th always goes down really well in Mayfair steakhouses, but you can’t help but feel jealous of the people using their Apple Watch to pay for flat whites.

The idea behind Sony’s reborn Wena wrist band - a crowdfunding sensation in Japan that's now making its way to the UK - is that you no longer have to choose between old and new, or smart and dumb. Attachable to 90% of watch heads according to Sony, the wena band has a little OLED display for notifications, and can be used to make payments and track your activity, just like a smartwatch.

There are two versions of the band: the Wena Wrist Pro and the Wena Wrist Active. Both share the same snigger-worthy name, and much of the same functionality. But they’re aimed at markedly different watch owners, as we’ll explain below.