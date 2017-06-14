Sony A1 vs LG B7: Which is the best OLED TV?

Design is a very subjective thing, but in this battle it comes down to one question - do you like your tech to blend in or stand out?

Sony has gone for a rather bold statement in the A1. There's no visible stand, so it props itself up like a photo frame with a kickstand from behind. There's an ever-so-slight angle to the screen because of this, but it's not noticeable when you're sat in front of it. And because there's no stand, all that's staring back at you is a slab of pure OLED loveliness.

What is noticeable is the TV's larger footprint, which means the whole screen needs to be supported by a pretty large TV rack. It's sturdy enough that it'll stand being dangled over the edges of a smaller one, but that'll look a little ugly for something so driven by design.

The LG B7, on the other hand, is a little more understated. Leaving the fancy looks to its flagship cousin the W7 Wallpaper, it adopts a more traditional TV design, with a curved chrome stand and barely there bezel. Both screens measure no more than a few millimetres at their slimmest point, but the connections and speakers have got to be housed somewhere. LG does it by packing them all into the bottom half of its back panel out of the way, while Sony hides them cleverly in its kickstand.

While Sony's is a neater finish to look at, it's actually a touch chunkier if you were considering wall mounting it. Neither will sit flush to the wall, but the B7 will be better in this respect.

When it comes to connectivity, both TVs offer four HDMI inputs, all of which are HDCP2.2 compliant for 4K copy protection. However, a closer look shows us that only inputs 2 and 3 on the Sony are the latest HDMI 2.0 standard, which offers the bandwidth needed for a 4K higher frame rate (60fps for smoother 4K gaming and TV broadcasts) and 10-bit colour support for HDR.

All four of the LG's ports can boast this standard, so more of your kit will have access to the latest HDMI capabilities. HDMI 1.4 can be upgraded to 2.0 via a firmware update, but there's no promises this will happen with the A1 - it seems strange for it not to have been included from the get-go, if so.

Winner: LG B7

For its more accommodating design and slightly better connectivity options, the LG B7 wins this round