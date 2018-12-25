So you just got a… Sony PlayStation VR

If you just unboxed your PlayStation VR and let out a deep sigh, we feel you – there are a lot of cables, and the setup can get confusing in a hurry. Luckily, you'll quickly become a pro, but the initial setup may take a little while.

Chances are good that you have the revised PlayStation VR model, CUH-ZVR2, which has the power button on the headset itself and has a completely solid Processor Unit. The original version, the CUH-ZVR1, has its power button on an inline cable remote, and the Processor Unit has an odd sliding design. There are some functional differences between the models, but the basic setup is essentially the same.

Begin by connecting an HDMI cable between your television and the PSVR's Processor Unit. You'll next need a PlayStation Camera, which connects to the PlayStation 4 itself. Current PSVR bundles come with the Camera, but if you don't have it, you'll need it. Sony suggests putting the Camera approximately 1.4m (4.7ft) from the floor, so you'll have to figure out if setting it above or below your TV is closer to that mark.

Once the camera is plugged in, connect an HDMI cable from your PlayStation 4 console to the Processor Unit. You'll then connect a USB cable from the back of the Processor Unit to the front of the PlayStation 4. Plug the power cord into the AC adapter, plug the cable into the Processor Unit, and then pop the other end into a wall outlet.

Now, grab the headset and connect the big cable into the front of the Processor Unit. Turn on the TV, power up the PlayStation 4, power on the headset, and follow the on-screen directions for headset and camera configuration.

Having trouble getting up and running? Sony has a detailed, illustrated walkthrough to help you troubleshoot any issues.