Should you upgrade to an Apple Watch Series 4?

This is probably the biggest reason to consider upgrading to Apple Watch Series 4: that fancy new design. Apple says that the latest watch boasts a 30 per cent bigger screen, which allows it to fit in more complications (those little widgets that show things like the weather and your next meeting). It also allows you to see more of your pictures on the watch, although we doubt anyone realistically sits there on their watch browsing photos on the regular.

The new model is also thinner than the previous generation, but only by 0.7mm. Apple’s shots of the new watch make it look deceptively thinner, but in the real world we’re not expecting a great amount of difference. Other than that, the last major design change is that the Digital Crown now has haptic feedback, so you get a physical response as you scroll through lists. But again, we tend to use the touchscreen to scroll on Series 3 watches, so let’s call the haptic Digital Crown a “nice-to-have”. Ultimately, though, that gorgeous new screen and thinner design do make the Series 4 feel like a significant upgrade over previous models.

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 4 based on Design: YEAH