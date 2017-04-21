Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 vs Apple iPad Pro 9.7: which is best?

Sure, there have been a few tweaks and adjustments over the last few years, but Apple has essentially stuck to the same recipe when making the iPad. It’s all slim aluminium and sleek lines, in a build that’s both gorgeous and lightweight.

No, it’s not reinventing the wheel - in fact, the iPad Pro 9.7 looks very similar to the iPad Air 2 - but, when that wheel is really, really pretty that’s no bad thing. And, look carefully: those speakers on the top and bottom and the Smart Connector give away that it’s a Pro.

Can the Tab S3 compete? Well, Samsung has finally put away the plastic and served up a slate that’s wrapped in the metal and glass befitting a machine that costs £600. A black finish makes the glass rear a fingerprint magnet, but it’s all distinctively Galaxy - from the slim bezels to the home button to the rounded corners.

Holding the S3 in one hand doesn’t feel quite as natural as with the iPad Pro, due to the latter’s more agreeable curves, though at 6mm thin and 429g light it won’t weigh you down any more than the 437g Pro.

When it comes down to it, preference will be the ultimate decider here and, impartially, there’s very little between these two slabs on looks and build alone.

Winner: draw