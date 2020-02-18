Rumour mill: What should we expect from the next-gen Apple HomePod?

It's been a whole two years since Apple launched the HomePod, it's music-focused smart speaker that pledged to create an "entirely new way" for users to discover and interact with their music.

Did it succed in that mission? Just about.

In our review we said the HomePod was probably the best musical smart speaker on the market, assuming you're an Apple Music fanatic and chairman of the iPhone fan club. In short, it's a great product, but one that could still use some pretty significant fine-tuning. So, assuming Apple is cooking up a HomePod 2 (or something more imaginativley named), here's what we'd like the see from the next-gen device.