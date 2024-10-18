Remedy headlined an Xbox games showcase that wasn’t afraid to get spooky and weird

Earlier this week saw the release of three new Xbox Series X/S console options as Microsoft sets out its stall for the holiday season. Not quite as new and shiny as a PlayStation 5 Pro though. You might think the same of yesterday’s Xbox Partner Preview, a showcase focused on third-party releases rather than anything from its first-party studios.

Nevertheless, there was already a good reason to tune in based on a few previously announced titles confirmed to make an appearance, which turned out to also include new game reveals as well as several shadow drops, with Remedy bookending proceedings.

Without Xbox’s habit of padding things with developer chats, it meant the 25 minutes was solely dedicated to the games, though you can find out more details on some of the announcements via Xbox Wire.

Here’s some of the highlights from the Xbox Partner Preview. You can also watch the whole thing, too.

1. Alan Wake II: The Lake House

Although most of the trailers were for games not coming until 2025 (assuming they’re not delayed), one you can get your hands on soon, suitably for the spooky season, is Alan Wake II: The Lakehouse. It’s the second expansion for the acclaimed sequel that’s leaning even more into its dark horror elements.

Just as with the first expansion, you won’t be playing as the titular author, but rather FBC agent Kiran Estevez as she investigates the twisted halls of the Lake House where something seems to have gone horribly wrong. This launch trailer gives you a glimpse of creepy slendermen and other dark secrets that await.

Release: 22nd October

2. FBC: Firebreak

That wasn’t all from Remedy as it closed the show with a new game announcement that’s also part of the Alan Wake and Control universe. As the studio’s first ever multiplayer first-person shooter, up to three players will take on the role of the titular squad tasked with bringing order to the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) as it faces a deadly siege from otherworldly forces.

It certainly brings a new perspective to Control’s the Oldest House, and another way for fans to whet their appetite while they wait for that game’s proper sequel. Rather apt for any new multiplayer to get a good shot, it’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Release: 2025

3. Cronos: The New Dawn

Following the rapturous praise for the Silent Hill 2 remake (although it’s not coming to Xbox, yet), Bloober Team has been busy with its next original game, which looks like it will also be a survival horror with a sci-fi bent, set in “an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland.” Yes, that’s not a typo, but given time travel’s also involved, you can forgive the confusion.

It’s got a Dead Space feel to it, what with the silent protagonist in an environmental suit with a large helmet obscuring their face, as well as a glimpse of the monstrous threats you’ll face, though there’s also something disturbing about scenes showing an old lady playing chess while something eerie is happening outside.

Release: 2025

4. Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like A Dragon (formerly known as Yakuza) has never been afraid of getting wacky, but this upcoming game is however probably the series at its weirdest. Finally giving fan favourite character Goro Majima a solo outing, the ex-yakuza finds himself stranded on an island with amnesia before finding himself captaining a pirate ship? Okay… yes, please!

This spin-off title got its reveal from developer RGG Studio in Japan last month already, which showed off Majima’s ability to switch between yakuza and pirate combat styles, but this new trailer also confirms that, as a captain of a pirate ship, there’ll of course be naval battles. Sounds like the spiritual successor to Black Flag everyone needs.

Release: 21 February, 2025

5. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Given the commercial success of Black Myth: Wukong, AAA games from China are only just getting started. The next promising thing is this action RPG that looks like a Chinese-themed Bloodborne where you play as the titular kick-ass heroine facing monstrous creatures afflicted by the Feathering disease, something Wuchang’s also carrying but harnessing in her combat.

This new trailer shows off its crunchy hardcore combat, intimidating bosses including the Ming Inspector and an ice witch, as well as environments inspired from developer Lenzee’s home in Hangzhou, represented with both beauty and horror.

Release: 2025

6. Everything else

Keeping with the spooky theme, the Xbox Partner Preview also revealed Mistfall Hunter, described as a cross between soulslike and extraction gameplay. Subnautica 2 was also officially announced with a trailer that felt spooky in the deep sea, though that should be alleviated as the underwater survival sequel will be getting co-op.

There were also some shadow drops, including a certain indie Metroidvania. No, not Hollow Knight: Silksong, but rather the creepy Animal Well, which came out on PC, PS5 and Switch earlier this year to much acclaim. An intriguing new competitive shooter called Blindfire, where you’re shooting in the dark, is also available today on early access.

Of course, if you were after something a little gentler, there was room for that too. The Legend of Baboo is a heart-warming action adventure about a boy and his dog, in which you get to play as the titular dog. This was also the place to reintroduce Nidhogg creator Messhof’s upcoming game Wheel World, a breezy cycling adventure. Personally, its original title Ghost Bike was better.