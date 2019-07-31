Promoted: Stuff and Philips showcase the latest 4K tech for an entertainment-fuelled evening

We brought the future of 4K tech and entertainment to a select group of Stuff readers in London, hosted in what was once a violin factory.

How did we do it?

We partnered with Philips and a whole host of other brands who are serious about bringing audiences the very best of entertainment. And who are they? Philips Hue, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia and Universal Pictures.

We took guests on a whistle-stop tour of movies, sport and more, plied them with delicious chilled beer, and most importantly gave them access to expert advice from product managers and specialists, not forgetting all-round enthusiasts - the Stuff editorial team.