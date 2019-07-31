Promoted: Stuff and Philips showcase the latest 4K tech for an entertainment-fuelled evening

We brought the future of 4K tech and entertainment to a select group of Stuff readers in London, hosted in what was once a violin factory.
How did we do it?
We partnered with Philips and a whole host of other brands who are serious about bringing audiences the very best of entertainment. And who are they? Philips Hue, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia and Universal Pictures.
We took guests on a whistle-stop tour of movies, sport and more, plied them with delicious chilled beer, and most importantly gave them access to expert advice from product managers and specialists, not forgetting all-round enthusiasts - the Stuff editorial team.
What went down?
The event kicked off with a Q&A with Philips' product specialist, Piotr Herod and Dolby’s Jason Power. If you missed it and would like to watch it, you still can as we livestreamed the event on Faceboook here.
The guests were then split into four groups to explore the gaming room where readers were invited to play Forza Horizon 4 and learn about the importance of ray tracing thanks to Nvidia graphics cards.
The sports room showcased some F1 footage with glorious Philips Hue heightening the experience on Philips OLED 9 series, with monster sound from Bowers & Wilkins.
The movie room took guests on a journey with Dolby Vision and enjoyed some gripping content from Universal Pictures including The Fate of the Furious and Mortal Engines.
Did everyone have a good time?
Don't take our word for it, simply watch the video to see some of our readers in post-4K-glow wonderment. It was also quite warm in there.