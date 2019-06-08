PlayStation’s Days Of Play Sale Slashes Prices On The Best PS4 Games And Accessories

PlayStation may not be at E3, but the massive Days Of Play deals are a pretty amazing consolation prize

The week every gamer looks forward to is here - surprise announcements, hype trailers and the future of gaming are all on show at E3 every year. But something’s different this time...

As Sony announced way back in November, for the first time since E3’s inception, PlayStation will NOT be at the show!

Take it with a pinch of salt though, as it’s this writer’s opinion that they will give us at least a little something during the week (my money’s on a Last of Us Part 2 trailer aired immediately after the Microsoft conference). But while they may not be on the show floor, that doesn’t mean they’ve completely forgotten about the fans, as they just dropped some incredible deals as part of their annual Days Of Play.