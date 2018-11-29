Our Christmas Gift Guide Special is packed full of 132 ace gift ideas, we also put the OnePlus 6T to the test & much more in Stuff's Xmas issue - out now!

Tis the season for gift giving, and we're here to help with our tip-top Christmas gift guides full of 132 tech delights to make anyone merry.

Stuff has gotten into the festive spirit and taken on the role of Santa's elves to help you get the best treats for your friends and loved ones.

With eco-friendly gifts, under £100 beauties, gaming gizmos, musical treats, smartphone treasures, ideas for creative maker types and much more besides, there's something for everyone.