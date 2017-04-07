Opinion: the Nintendo Switch is only worthwhile as a portable console

Besides a barebones launch lineup and an early version of a UI that will be receiving major updates later this year, assessing the Switch necessitates looking past the glossy sheen that comes with any exciting gaming device – especially when it's made by the nostalgia-inducing Nintendo.

And so, when it came down to reviewing the Nintendo Switch, there were a few lengthy debates on what we should score the modular machine. Nobody, though, made the claim that the Switch deserved a perfect score - unlike both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S.

How could the Switch compete with those behemoths? They offer 4K graphics, a fantastic range of games and hard drives to match your laptop. The Switch has none of these features, and so it would seem that this debate is at an end: the Switch is simply a sub-standard console when compared to its competitors.

But, after a month of having the Switch locked between my hands, I’ve come to a realisation: we’ve been looking at the Switch all wrong. Ninty's new toy shouldn’t be compared to the PS4, Xbox One or even the Wii U. Instead, it should be examined under the same lens that critiqued the 3DS and the PlayStation Vita.