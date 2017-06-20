OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 5 has just dropped into our laps like manna from the bountiful gadget gods. But even those with goldfish-esque memories will recall that OnePlus’ previous flagship, the 3T, arrived mere months ago.

Surely those who’ve bought the 3T – which went on sale in the UK in November 2016 – would be crazy to shell out another £450 on the OnePlus 5 now, only seven months on? Here’s an idea: join us as we compare the two in an effort to answer that very question.

Let’s find out if OnePlus’ new leading light is worth the upgrade.