OnePlus 5 vs LG G6: Which is best?

After those two category wins, you might be seeing a trend here – but the cheaper OnePlus 5 breaks the streak when it comes to the camera. Or cameras, rather.

That might surprise you, given that previous OnePlus phones haven't had the best cameras around, but the OnePlus 5 matches up well against the top smartphones today in that regard. And it even bests the LG G6.

Both of these phones feature dual-camera setups on the back, with the OnePlus 5 opting for a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) main sensor and a 20MP (f/2.6) ally alongside it. Meanwhile, the G6 takes a different approach with a pair of 13MP sensors, one at 71° and another at a much wider 125°, meaning it can capture a lot more in the frame.

With good lighting, the G6 can snag excellent photos with great detail and natural colours, although low light performance is a bit hit-or-miss. It's a similar story for the OnePlus 5: fantastic results with great lighting, and the low light shots aren't the best around, but they're perfectly usable.

So what's the difference? Well, while the LG G6 has one neat trick with the wide angle lens, the OnePlus 5 has a couple of tricks in the form of portrait mode and variable zoom without sacrificing quality. And more significantly, neither of the G6's sensors produce shots as fine as the OnePlus 5: LG's image processing just isn't up to snuff.

The OnePlus 5 also feels more responsive and has a better manual shooting mode. It's unexpected, but the pricier phone here doesn't have the better camera system: the OnePlus 5 wins it thanks to a number of small but meaningful advantages.

Winner: OnePlus 5