OnePlus 5 vs HTC U11: Which is best?

Every big Android flagship has its own unique aesthetic, but the HTC U11 has a more functional twist: pressure-sensitive touch panels on the sides.

You'll use them to interact with the phone in certain ways, letting you open apps and snap selfies, among other actions. Everything else here is flagship-grade, but that's one thing that definitely sets the U11 apart from the pack.

By contrast, the OnePlus 5 is a lot more ordinary with its functional design choices – but it still fits in well with the top-end crowd and does so at a price that's £200 less than the competition. So are you looking for extra bells and whistles, or just the best phone you can get without spending several hundred quid?

You'll have to sort out your own priorities there, but we've gone ahead and put these two top Androids against each other.