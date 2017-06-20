OnePlus 5 vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: Which is best?

Apple and OnePlus both have a tendency to skimp on some cutting-edge components and features, but there's a key difference between them: Apple still charges a ton of money, while OnePlus doesn't.

True, the new OnePlus 5 is the company's priciest smartphone to date, but it's also the most feature-rich device in its stable, and compares well to Android flagships that are £150-£200 more expensive. It's not cheap, but it still seems like a great value for what you get.

On the other hand, the so-called "Apple tax" is real: the iPhone 7 Plus is an excellent handset and better than the standard model, but with a starting price of £719, it's hardly a bargain. Still, it has some pretty impressive perks, and plenty of allure.

If you're eyeing a top-end smartphone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy S8 right about now, these are your next two best choices. But which is your better pick? Let's break it down.