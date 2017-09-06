Nissan Leaf (2018) vs Tesla Model 3: the weigh-in

Saving up for a Tesla Model 3? You’re not alone. While US$35,000 is hardly pocket change, it’s not a bad bargain for an all-electric vehicle that’s styled like a Porsche-Lexus hybrid, offers a range upwards of 220 miles and goes like the clappers.

Thing is, you’ll also be waiting a rather long time to get one: the right-hand drive version isn’t due to start production until 2019. While that would give you plenty of time to charge your own batteries, there’s a good chance you might also get a serious case of itchy throttle foot - known to lead to rash purchases of engine-equipped hatchbacks that’ll drench the local Tesco in tyre smoke.

Thankfully, Nissan is here to cure your restless urges with an eco vehicle that could be parked on your drive next year. Meet the new Leaf - a gadget-packed aerodynamic package of planet-friendly motoring.

Can this diminutive hatchback, though, truly topple the popularity of Tesla? We’ve sent the spec sheets of both vehicles’ basic models to the plug for an all-electric face-off, to determine which has their green nose in front in the race for future transport supremacy.