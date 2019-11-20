Money no object: 10 Christmas gadget gift ideas for big spenders

There’s never a bad time to win the lottery, but take home the jackpot just before Christmas and you’ll have a million new ways to spread the festive cheer.

What should a recently minted giver get for their nearest and dearest? You can’t purchase inspiration, but you can buy gift cards – which is the next best thing for those devoid of originality. Or, for top-dollar treats that don’t disappoint, consult this money-no-object gift guide free of charge.

From high-end speakers to electric SUVs to projectors that cost more than a plug-in hybrid, this is a Yuletide shopping list for the well-heeled and excessively generous. Service charge optional (but encouraged).