This incredible little feature-packed gadget is the ultimate smartphone accessory for content creators

The PowerVision S1 is the world’s smallest micro 3-axis smartphone stabilizer. Securely cradling your phone via a dedicated case or optional magnetic mounts, it uses built-in motors which actively work to counterbalance shaking and movement, to produce perfectly smooth and stable shots. It’s a little like handing your phone over to a precise robotic arm, letting it make all the micro adjustments that us mere humans can only dream of. The end result is that whether you’re running alongside a subject in a park or bouncing around on a speedboat, your footage will be crisp and easy on the eyes, with zero blur or imperfections.

If that wasn’t enough, the PowerVision app also features clever AI tracking smarts, which means you can pop it down using the included tripod and set it so that it recognises your face and body, following you around automatically. From shooting a cooking tutorial to capturing a fitness video, your phone will automatically track you across the kitchen or studio without having to ask someone else to record for you. You can even use hand gestures to start, stop, pause and capture, to save you from walking across to your phone each time. Clever stuff.

Beyond video stabilization, you can also use the PowerVision S1 to capture perfect panorama shots every time, thanks to its ability to move with pinpoint accuracy, stitching together multiple shots for the ultimate panorama results. You can also easily switch between portrait and landscape at the touch of a button, rotating your phone in an instant to capture content fit for both YouTube and Instagram, or any other platform you fancy. Throw in time-lapse, slow motion and real-time beauty filters smarts, and you’re sorted for any occasion.

Once you’ve captured your content you can quickly and easily edit photos and clips via the PowerVision app’s built-in tools with options for 500+ soundtracks, TikTok/Instagram focused filters, special effects including fog, flashing and spinning, stickers, and the ability to instantly and easily share your creations on your social media channels of choice.