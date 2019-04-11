Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Which is best?

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro quickly became our favourite smartphone on the planet, and held that throne in 2019. But Huawei's just released the next contender to the throne.

The P30 Pro just dropped, and the flagship keeps a fair amount of the Mate 20 Pro's DNA while merging it with a bit of last year's P20 Pro, with an end result that both maintains and evolves Huawei's flagship mystique.

Of course, the Mate 20 Pro is still plenty brilliant – and in a couple ways, it may still top the P30 Pro. Which will prevail? Here's what we think now that we've completed our P30 Pro review.