Huawei MatePad Pro 5G vs Apple iPad Pro: The weigh-in

It's safe to say that Huawei has a bit of an Apple fixation: its early smartphones looked like iPhones, its MateBook is a dead ringer for a MacBook, and its MatePad Pro is clearly based on the iPad Pro.

But Huawei isn't content simply to mimic Cupertino's design wizards. No, with the newly-unveiled MatePad Pro 5G, the Chinese tech giant is implementing some advanced features that iPads have never wielded, potentially giving Huawei an edge in the tablet battle.

On the other hand, try as they might, no company really has beaten the iPad as an overall device. Does the MatePad Pro 5G have a chance against the current iPad Pro 11 (2018)? Here's what we think based on the initial specs and our brief hands-on.