HTC U11 vs HTC 10: Should you upgrade?

While the HTC 10 is very much a metal-focused phone in design terms, the watchword with the U11’s look is “glassy”. The phone has a reflective finish on all sides, with 3D glass curving into dazzling metal; HTC calls the look “Liquid Surface” due to the way it catches the light. Photos don’t quite do it justice, but trust us: it’s a bolder look than the rather staid, buttoned-down aluminium of the 10. In fact, there aren’t really any flagships on the market that compare.

Another major difference is waterproofing. The HTC U11 is IP67-rated, which means it’s fully protected against dust and water ingress; drop it in the sink, check your emails in the rain, or use it in the shower if you like, and it’ll keep on going. The 10 is rated IP53, which means it’s not protected against either dust or water.

Button placement appears to be much the same: both phones have a fingerprint-sensitive hardware home button underneath the screen with capacitive Back and Recent buttons on either side.

Even here, though, the U11 has a neat trick to pull out of the bag: Edge Sense. These touch-sensitive panels on the handset’s sides allow you to interact via squeezing – both short and long squeezes can perform context-dependant actions such as launching apps, turning on the torch or triggering the selfie camera. At launch, it’s only HTC apps that use Edge Sense, but third-party developers will be able to add their own squeeze controls in time.