How to watch the World Cup 2018 (from anywhere)

FIFA has announced it’ll film every World Cup game in 4K HDR, with 37 cameras in each stadium and hopefully Dolby Atmos for the audio.

Sadly, neither the BBC or ITV have announced plans to show live games from Russia in Ultra HD. But if you've just bought a fancy new 4K TV, fear not – the BBC tested 4K iPlayer streaming during the FA Cup Final, so we reckon there's a good chance of an announcement about 4K streaming nearer the tournament. We'll bring you news as soon as we hear anything.

Of course, there's always good old HD, with all games in the group stages split between the BBC and ITV, with the latter having the honour of screening the opening game: Russia v Saudi Arabia. Probably one for the purists, that (or “a fascinating tactical battle” if you’re feeling generous).

England’s matches against Tunisia and Panama will be on the Beeb, while, knowing England, the almost-certainly-crucial third group game against star-studded Belgium will be on ITV.

The knockout games will be divvied up equally as well, with ITV getting first pick of the round of 16 and semi-final stages. The final on 24 June will be shown on both sides, while ITV has the honour of showing the third/fourth place play-off aka the most pointless game in the tournament.

If you can’t get custody of the TV, all games will also be streamed live on the channels’ respective websites and catch-up services, with the Beeb adding additional commentary options and camera angles.