The NBA Playoffs and Finals is where some of the world’s greatest athletes face off. It’s the SuperBowl, WrestleMania and the Champions League all rolled into one – or, at least it is for basketball fans. This year, the Milwaukee Bucks are riding high at the top of the Eastern Conference. Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, lead the Western Conference. Actually winning the whole thing is a long road fraught with a ridiculously crammed schedule.

In the US, it’s pretty hard to escape the NBA Playoffs and Finals. But if you want to follow the action wherever you are, find out how right here.

How to watch NBA Playoffs and Finals on TV

Play

The NBA Playoffs sees the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off in a best-of-seven games series. Poised to begin on 1 June, the NBA Finals will see the best of the east and west face-off for ultimate NBA dominance.

The Playoffs officially began on 15 April. From there, the NBA Conference Semi-finals begin on 1-2 May, but that could be moved to 29-30 April. The NBA Conference Finals start on 16-17 May, but this could be moved to 14-15 May.

From there, the schedule goes as follows”

1 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1

4 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2

7 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3

9 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4

12 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if required)

15 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if required)

18 June: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if required)

USA

In the US, NBA coverage is split over TNT, NBA TV, ESPN and ABC, with select games scheduled across each channel. These four channels (and two ‘overspill’ channels, ESPN2 and TBS) broadcast over 250 games in the 2022/23 season.

Cost vary depending on what you want. DIRECTV STREAM offers access to ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and NBA League Pass for between $65 and up to $150 a month. ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is accessible through Sling TV for $40-55 a month, but local coverage isn’t great.

If you don’t have cable, there is still a way to watch. Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will all grant you access to the Playoffs and finals.

UK

In the UK, there are four main ways to watch the NBA Playoffs. At least, without using a VPN that is. That’s through Sky Sports, Now TV, the BBC and the NBA League Pass (we’ll get on to that later).

The BBC are showing two Playoff games, one Conference Finals game and an NBA Finals game. Through Sky Sports, you can find coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the playoffs, conference finals and NBA Finals. If you don’t have Sky Sports, you can get it through Now TV. Without a NOW TV contract, £34.99 a month will gain you access all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Streaming with NBA League Pass

If you want immediate access to not only all Playoff and Final games, but the entire NBA season (with a few caveats), then you need an NBA League Pass. It offers a ridiculously huge amount of content, and is available almost anywhere in the world. There are a few places where it isn’t, but for those places where you can always seek out a VPN.

Price varies on your location. For British viewers, it’s £69.99 for the season or £14.99 a month. This gives you unlimited NBA TV coverage and every game available to stream live or on-demand. There’s also an initial free 7-day trial if you want to test the waters.

The NBA League Pass also offers some tailored subscription choices.

A Premium League Pass (£89.99 per season or £19.99 per month) offers the same content, but allows you to stream it on two devices. If you’re only interested in watching your favourite team’s games, a single-team League Pass is available at a discounted £13.99 a month, or £64.99 per season.

NBA League Pass works via your web browser or through the NBA App. This is available on Android, iOS, Android TV and Apple TV, as well as games consoles Xbox One and Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s also accessible through Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick. Some of the above may only work in certain locations, though.