How to: Shoot a solar eclipse

Today, the sky will go dark. "So, what," we hear you ask, "that happens every night?" Oh ye of little knowledge: today, the sky will go dark in the middle of the afternoon. If you're in America, anyway.

The solar eclipse - for that is the cause of this darkness - will be visible in the US from around 1300 to 1500 EST, peaking at about 1400 depending on your location.

On its unending quest to usurp the Sun as the most important orb in the sky, our Moon, like your mate's brother on FIFA, is more talk than substance. The last full eclipse in Europe happened in 1999 (in the UK at least), and, with tell-tale inconsistency, the next total eclipsewon't be until 2090.

This one's also a partial eclipse in the UK, but given that the next big eclipse in the UK won't be until 2026, you definitely won't want to miss this one. And if you want to catch it on camera, you'd better move sharp. Fortunately, we've come up with a list of tips to help you out. Stick your batteries on charge and read on…

Image: Sancho Panza on Flickr