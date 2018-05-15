How to master...Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video was for a time seen as a nice bonus add-on when you signed up to Amazon Prime. Today, we imagine many people would flip that around.

For eight quid a month, you get immediate access to a host of great shows, such as Preacher, American Gods, and The Man in the High Castle, and arguably the bonuses are the other bits: free one-day delivery, two million music tracks, and a virtual pile of free magazines and books.

For this feature, we’re all about the videos, which you can of course watch on your massive telly; but the Amazon Prime Video app for Android and iOS is great for taking in shows on the move. So here are Stuff’s tips for doing so. Just remember to set an alarm so you don’t end up deep into a box-set, miss your stop, and find yourself alone at Corrour railway station at midnight, with your phone screaming that its battery’s about to die.