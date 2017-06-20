How to follow the OnePlus 5 launch

After all the waiting, all the speculation, all the hoping, the wait for the OnePlus 5 is nearly over.

In less than two hours' time we'll get to see exactly what OnePlus' new flagship smartphone will look like. And to describe us as excited would be an understatement akin to saying that Theresa May's not had a good couple of weeks.

The OnePlus 5 launch event will begin at 1700 BST today (June 20), and you can follow it all with us below. And to entertain you until it starts, why not scroll down below that, where you can read our wish-list for the new handset.