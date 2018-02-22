Home improvements: 18 of the best Apple HomePod tips and tricks

Apple has taken its sweet time with its first smart speaker but the HomePod is finally here - and boy was it worth the wait.

The smart home side of things might be a little undercooked but give it some music to play and it sounds incredible. Just as well considering it costs the same as three-and-a-half Amazon Echos.

But getting the most out of your HomePod can be a bit daunting. If there’s no proper screen and everything’s controlled using your voice, how do you know exactly what it can and can’t do?

Well never fear, because Stuff is here to guide you through all the sneaky tricks of HomePod ownership. With these 18 tips you’ll have it justifying its lofty price tag in no time.