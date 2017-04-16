Hatched: the 99 best easter eggs of the tech world

Easter eggs aren't just for scoffing.

They're the buried treasure equivalent of the technology world, created by smart developers to boggle the mind, and hidden deep in your tech just for the fun of it.

This taste for covert surprises began long before the computer age, but today easter eggs can be found everywhere, from websites to CDs to humble washing machines.

They might exist for a programmer’s own amusement, or just as a way to keep an in-joke alive.

Welcome to the secret world of eggs: enjoy!